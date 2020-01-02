Chrissy Teigen spent her New Year Eve feeling sick: I am not feeling great but happy new year

Chrissy Teigen spent her New Year Eve feeling sick. Read on to know more.

Chrissy Teigen spent her New Year Eve feeling sick but that did not take a toll on her humour! The 34-year-old model wasn't feeling her best and kicked off her New Year sick and conked out on cold medicine. However, she let her fans know that even though she was feeling under the weather, she would happily take a running nose over her last New Year’s Eve celebration. Chrissy took to her Instagram on December 1 and posted a series of pictures from the night.

In one of the images, Chrissy can be seen wiping her nose with a paper napkin. “I am not feeling great but happy new year yayyyyy,” she wrote in the caption. In the following picture, the mother two seems zoned out. “sinus drugs got me fucked uppppp. 1 hour til countdown but I’m out love u guys!!” she wrote alongside the photo. In the next post, Chrissy recalled her last New Year’s Eve celebration when during her appearance on NBC’s countdown event, she went in for a hug with Leslie Jones and instead got poked in the eye with Jones’ umbrella.

Posting a GIF of the moment, model quipped that no matter how bad it looks, this year’s celebration was still better than last year's. While the cooking connoisseur couldn’t care less about dressing up and can be seen sitting in a white towel, it seems like she decided to add just a little bit of cheer to her evening outfit by pairing it up with a Happy New Year feathered hat.

Credits :Instagram

