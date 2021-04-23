Chrissy Teigen spoke about Khloe Kardashian’s unedited pic in therapy; Talks about resolving body image issues

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about Khloe Kardashian’s unedited pic controversy and shared her thoughts on it. Scroll down to see what she said.

Former model Chrissy Teigen recently shared what she thought about the controversy surrounding an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that was posted without the reality star's permission earlier this month. During an appearance this week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen was asked about the image, which Kardashian, 36, said she didn't want shared because she is still working on resolving her body image issues and wants to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen."

"Honestly, I went a million different ways," Teigen, 35, said of her own reaction. "I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like." Getting candid about the mix of emotions she felt, Teigen said while she understood where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was coming from, she also felt "frustrated."

"I look at Khloé and of course I'm like, you're so beautiful, you're so strong. The change that she's made to her body she's so proud of and everybody's so proud of," she added. "And you want somebody to be like f--- yes this is my body — in any light." "At the same time, I'm like my god, anyone's able to say and have any kind of portrayal of their body that they want people to see," she continued. "If she didn't want that photo to be out, she didn't want that photo to be out. And that's fine too."

Teigen noted that although it may not be easy for others to comprehend, "I think there can be two truths." "[The internet] can't possibly believe that someone could not want this photo to be out but also be proud of that photo," she explained. As for how she would respond in a similar situation, Teigen said that she "would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself and I'm proud of it."

