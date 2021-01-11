Chrissy Teigen SURPRISES fans with wild hair transformation! Puts her new purple hair on display

Chrissy Teigen recently surprised fans by showing off her purple hair, and left many wondering if this was a permanent change or temporary. Scroll down to find out.

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram to share a new big change in her life! The former model showed off her new hair via IG stories, but after scaring the fans with her new purple hair, the author revealed that it is just a wing! This Sunday, the 35-year-old entertainer shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the process of putting on the vibrant wig. Chrissy then walked to her luxurious closet and took some pictures of herself in the bathroom/closet mirror, she also gave fans a glimpse of the process behind getting ready and putting on the wig. “the wig life … chose me,” Chrissy captioned a post on her Instagram account.

Prior to this, the model also surprised fans by getting a nose piercing. She just got her nose pierced for the second time after a botched attempt just one week earlier. “Second time’s the charm,” Chrissy posted to her Instagram, showing off her nose piercing. If you missed it, the first time that Chrissy attempted to get her nose pierced, the stud immediately fell out. “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” Chrissy posted last month from her vacation in St. Barts.

If you didn’t know, Chrissy, with her family John Legend and their two kids Luna and Miles, are back in the states after taking a much-needed New Year’s vacation to St. Barts with their family and some friends.

Credits :Instagram

