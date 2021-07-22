Chrissy Teigen tears up while reading condolence letters sent by fans after she lost baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen hasn't been in the best of places recently ever since found herself in the middle of cyberbullying scandal after several personalities accused her of sending mean DMs including model Courtney Stodden. In the meantime, Teigen found herself in possession of several fan letters that were sent to her nearly a year ago following her tragic miscarriage where she lost baby Jack.

Teigen recently took to Instagram to reveal that she had received all the letters that were sent to her by fans as she tearfully thanked them for their supportive messages. In her Instagram story, Chrissy posted a video where she gave a glimpse of the letters and while sobbing softly, she sent her love for fans.

Explaining why she received the letters late, Chrissy said, "This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down, and it opened back up. And now we got everything. You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them."

In another story, Chrisy could be heard breaking down as she thanked her fans saying, "I'm going to read them all, OK? And I love you guys. Love you, love you." In a later video, she added, "I got this, OK? I got it, and I love you."

Chrissy has been open about her grief related to losing her son on social media. In February, Teigen had posted a tribute to Jack on what would have been his due date and wrote, "We love you forever."

