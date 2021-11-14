Chrissy Teigen throws an 'epic' Squid Game inspired party; Transforms into THIS character from the series

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's brand new party was inspired by the iconic series Squid Game, and the cookbook author took to portraying one of the main characters from the show. Taking to her social media platform, Teigen shared some photos from the night and penned a heartfelt note for her friends.

"What an absolutely epic night," Teigen began, while the pictures showed her cosplay as the robot girl from the series. Gushing about the party, Teigen further penned that her "dream came true of watching her friends fight to the death!" Teigen also listed the games that she and her friends played at the party which include musical chairs, hide and seek, and dunk tank. But, the major highlight for Teigen seemed to have been when they played the "very riveting" 'pin the tail on the donkey' game.

She thanked the organizers of the party for going along with the theme and her friends for dressing up accordingly! The pictures that the cookbook author posted show that the attendees too, dressed up as the iconic characters from the series. However, fans in the comments section took to calling Teigen iconic for her look and reacted to the one picture where she is sitting on the toilet with the robot girl costume on. In one of the videos, Teigen can also be seen announcing the winner of the costume challenge.

Take a look at Chrissy's post:

Did you like Chrissy Teigen's Squid Game inspired party? Share your thoughts about her costume with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

