Chrissy Teigen weighs in on Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry's dating app antics; Calls celeb video replies 'creepy'

Celebrity DMs and video messages have now become the trending topic thanks to two TikTok users who released private videos of their conversations with actor Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry on the dating app Raya. Celebrity men are matching with young women on dating apps and have even indulged in some cringey responses. TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen has now weighed in on this subject as she took to Twitter to respond to the same.

After Nivine Jay, a TikTok user released a video of Ben Affleck that the actor sent her after she unmatched him on a dating app went viral, another celebrity found himself in the midst of this. Matthew Perry reportedly played 20 questions with a 19-year-old girl he matched with and even asked her if he was her dad's age.

With these celebrity video messages now going viral, Teigen recently took to Twitter to react to the same. Calling celebs' replies "creepy and desperate", Teigen wrote, "I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya. But it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats."

According to Pagesix, Ben Affleck has been on the exclusive dating app, Raya since 2019. The actor hit the headlines recently after his message to Instagram model Nivine Jay where he said, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me" went viral. As for Friends star Matthew Perry, the actor is currently engaged to fiance Molly Hurwitz and had used the dating app last year when the couple had split for a brief time.

