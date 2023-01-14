Chrissy Teigen welcomes a ‘little baby’ with husband John Legend - The singer shares at a concert

On Friday, 13 January 2023, John Legend confirmed the exciting news at a private concert that he and Chrissy Teigen are proud parents of a little baby boy just hours after they welcomed the newborn, as reported by People.

People revealed that the 12-time Grammy Award winner excitedly announced to the crowd that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have welcomed “the little baby this morning. What a blessed day.” In fact, he also went ahead and admitted that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep”, however, he is pretty “energized” after having spent “a lot of time” with the baby at the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen announced her pregnancy in August

In August 2022, Chrissy Teigen broke the news of her pregnancy with a heartwarming Instagram post along with a picture of her cutest baby bump. The 37-year-old author’s post said, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,"

The new mama added, "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK, if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Chrissy Teigen talked about how her children feel about having another sibling

Along with the newest addition to the family, Chrissy and Legend also share a 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. In fact, the couple was in the news for tragically losing their son in September 2020 Jack while he was only 20 weeks into gestation. Not too long after her pregnancy announcement, in an interview with ET Chrissy opened up about how her older children are excited about having a new sibling.

Chrissy shared, "[Lune's] so nurturing and loving and so she's just very, very exciting." She added, "Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore." Teigen explained, "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ...That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."

In the same interview with ET, John Legend added, "They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment,"

The couple is incredibly happy, however, there has been no official announcement about the name of the baby.