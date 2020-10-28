Chrissy Teigen on why she shared snaps of her miscarriage: These photos are only for the people who need them

Chrissy Teigen bared her heart and soul in a heartbreaking essay, documenting her miscarriage and the range of emotions she felt before, during and after the loss of her and John Legend's third child, baby Jack.

A few weeks back, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had some heartbreaking news to share with their fans. Due to several complications, Chrissy had a miscarriage and the couple had to say goodbye to their third child who they had already named Jack. In a heartbreaking essay to Medium, Teigen shared her thoughts on how she has been since the tragic event and what went through her mind during her miscarriage.

Chrissy made sure to thank all the well-wishers who sent her flowers and heartwarming letters which started with "You don't have to respond to this, but..." It was something that gave her true relief. Explaining what happened the day they lost baby Jack, Teigen recounted how they had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions but it didn't work. The day before she lost baby Jack, she cried a little and then went into a complete meltdown and even when she wrote this essay, she was overcome with the same pain. Chrissy also explained why she shared those intimate photos when she and John said goodbye to baby Jack.

Teigen had asked Legend and her mother to take pictures no matter how uncomfortable it was and while her husband hated it, Chrissy knew she needed to know of this moment forever and that she did not want to have to ever ask. It was the moment she wanted to remember and share this story, the same way like the photos from her and John's wedding to giving birth to their children Luna and Miles.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me," Teigen stated via Medium.

Thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for being so honest and giving voice to so many families who have had to battle through similar grief.

