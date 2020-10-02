Chrissy Teigen's mum heartbroken over daughter's miscarriage: My heart aches

Vilailuck Teigen shared a series of photos and a video from the hospital as she held her daughter Chrissy Teigen's third baby in her arms.

A day after Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and husband John Legend suffered a miscarriage, her mum took to social media to share her daughter's pain and tragic loss. Vilailuck Teigen shared a series of photos and a video from the hospital as she held her daughter's third baby in her arms. Chrissy and John are doting parents to two young children.

Sharing an emotional video, Vilailuck Teigen wrote, "My heart aches love you so much baby Jack." Chrissy, who was admitted to the hospital for "excessive bleeding", revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized in Los Angeles over the weekend.

She also revealed that while they never named their kids before, she and John always addressed their third baby as Jack. Sharing the heartbreaking news, Chrissy had written, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She added, "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," Chrissy said as she concluded her post.

Take a look at Chrissy's full post below:

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum & Hailey Baldwin show support to Chrissy Teigen over heartbreaking miscarriage

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×