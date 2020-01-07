Christian Bale circling role in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder; Details Inside

Christian Bale is in talks to join the cast list of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Read on to know more.

Christian Bale might return to the world of comic books genre, but this time it is going to be Marvel, not DC. The Dark Knight actor is in talks to join Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will see Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder, and will also feature Natalie Portman as her character from the first film, Jane Foster. The upcoming film will be directed by 2017's Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. The film is also expected to feature Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all the details about Bale’s possible character are being kept under tight wraps. The last time Bale was seen in a comic book genre movie, the actor was DC’s caped crusader. The four-time Oscar nominee played the part of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and while the movie and his part in the film was widely appreciated by the audience, Bale has avoided the franchise ever since the trilogy concluded back in 2012 with Dark Knight Rises.

The actor was recently seen in Ford v Ferrari, a 2019 American sports action drama film directed by James Mangold. The movie revolves around a determined team of American automotive designers, led by Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are on the mission of building the Ford GT40, a new racing car with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. The film has turned out to be a box-office hit and is currently in the awards season conversation.

Read More