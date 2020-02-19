Christian Bale reveals why his American Psycho co stars thought of him as the worst actor

Christian Bale was so consumed by his character of the serial killer named Patrick Bateman, that his co-stars felt he was the worst actor they have encountered.

The much talked about film, Ford v Ferrari saw Christian Bale share screen space with Josh Lucas. But, this wasn't the first time the two actors were in a film together. Christian Bale, the former Batman star, had worked alongside Josh Lucas in the film called American Psycho. The only difference is back then, Lucas thought of Bale as the worst actor. Interestingly, Christian Bale was so consumed by his character of the serial killer named Patrick Bateman, that his co-stars felt he was the worst actor they have encountered.

The latest reports on the Ford v Ferrari actor are that many of his co-stars didn't quite understand his method acting. Chloe Sevigny, Christian Bale's co-star from the American Psycho film, calls Bale's behaviour on set as unnerving. She reportedly states that she never quite understood his methods of acting and that she felt very awkward while trying to socialize with the Batman actor. The film, American Psycho's director Mary Harron, made a film so remarkable that it gave Christian Bale's film career a great boost. The only downside was that Bale's co-star's thought that the actor was doing terrible acting and had no idea why Bale would play a part who intriguing in such a bad way.

The co-stars of Bale, from the Mary Harron directorial, were sadly clueless about the actor's method acting techniques. Christian Bale candidly admits during an interview with Moviemaker, that audiences and fans across the globe thought of the film as a classic, but the actors in the film did not think similar at the time when the film was made.

