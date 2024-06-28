Christian Borle To Take Over Jim Bakker Role In Tammy Faye Musical? Here's What Report Says

An upcoming and highly anticipated Broadway production just gave its fans a reason to be happy. Intriguing its fans, the Elton John-composed musical Tammy Faye had a superb addition of Christian Borle to its cast. The two-time Tony winner will be seen as one of the leads, while Katie Brayben will play the titular role.

Christian Borle in Tammy Faye

With a few exciting updates about a Broadway production that is set to hit this fall, one of the most acclaimed names in the industry has been added to its cast. Known for his impressive persona in Something Rotten and Peter and the Starcatcher, Christian Borle has been recently reported to be a part of Tammy Faye.

While the aforementioned projects have earned him two Tony Awards, this time he will be seen acting opposite Katie Brayben, as per Deadline. The production focuses on the lives of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in a musical that has been composed by the legendary Elton John.

Talking about him, John has mentioned that he is thrilled to have the actor, who happens to be “one of Broadway’s most exciting leading men,” join the play.

The composer seems to be confident about Christian while also being excited, stating that the actor would perfectly get the emotions related to the character of Jim Bakker. Katie Brayben will be reprising her Olivier Award-winning West End role of Tammy Faye Bakker, completing the couple.

The musical production will begin with its previews on October 19 and will be one of the first few shows at the newly refurbished Palace Theater. After its premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in fall 2022, the production was later nominated for four Olivier Awards.

The news of Borle joining the Broadway production comes after a shocking statement by Andrew Rannells, who was previously announced to play the role of Jim Bakker.

Andrew Rannels talks about his Jim Bakker role

This past March, the producers announced that Andrew Rannells would be reprising his role as Jim Bakker, for which he was even nominated for the Olivier Award. However, during the Tony Award red carpet, the actor stated to CBS earlier this month that he is “actually not doing Tammy Faye anymore.”

He further added that although he was very excited to return for the role while also being a huge fan of the show, “we got into a situation where we couldn’t quite find terms that made everyone happy.”

