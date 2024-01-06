Christian Oliver's wife Jessica Klepser grieves loss of husband and daughters: 'Deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident'

Trigger warning: This article contains references to death and tragic loss.

The devastating news of the plane crash that claimed the lives of actor Christian Oliver, along with his two young daughters, Madita (12) and Annik (10), has left a profound impact on their family and community.

The incident occurred on January 4, 2024, as they were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean. The single-engine aircraft they were traveling in encountered engine trouble and tragically fell into the ocean off the island of Bequia.

A heartfelt statement amidst profound grief

Amidst the anguish and sorrow, Jessica Klepser, Christian Oliver's wife and the mother of Madita and Annik, expressed her deep sorrow in an emotional statement posted on WundaBar Pilates' page by Amy Jordan, the studio's owner. Klepser described her daughters with warmth and love, highlighting Madita's vibrant spirit and academic excellence and Annik's gentle yet firm demeanor and passion for various activities.

The tragedy not only claimed the lives of Christian Oliver, a beloved actor known for his roles in various films but also resulted in an immeasurable loss for their community. The statement emphasized the profound bond shared by Madita and Annik and highlighted Christian's impact as an actor and a real estate agent, deeply felt by those who knew him.

In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, a GoFundMe page was set up by a friend of Klepser to aid the family with expenses related to repatriation, funeral services, and legal costs and to provide support during this challenging period. The call for donations has seen a generous response from well-wishers, with nearly $50,000 raised to help the family during their time of need, reaching halfway towards the targeted goal of $100,000.

Local response and ongoing investigations

After the crash, local response teams swiftly mobilized to the scene, including fishermen, divers, and the SVG Coast Guard. They recovered the bodies of the passengers and the pilot, Robert Sachs, from the ocean and the aircraft. Post-mortem examinations are set to determine the cause of death in this grievous incident.

The heartbreaking loss of Christian Oliver and his daughters has profoundly affected their family, friends, and the wider community. As they navigate this unimaginable grief, the outpouring of support and the fond memories shared reflect the lasting impact of their lives. Requests for privacy have been made, allowing the family to mourn and remember their loved ones in peace during this difficult time.

