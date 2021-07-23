Christian Slater QUIPS how Chris Evans' viral tweet about the star earned him brownie points with his daughter

Christian Slater, the Heathers heartthrob, was trending on Twitter earlier this month when Captain America actor Chris Evans randomly tweeted to his millions and millions of Twitter followers, "If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess 'Christian Slater'." The tweet instantly went viral with fans having a good laugh at Chris' wit.

If you're curious to know what Christian's reaction to Evans' tweet was, we've got you covered! During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! via E! News, guest host Anthony Anderson brought up the fact that the 51-year-old actor was trending on Twitter after he was the subject of Chris' wonderfully head-scratching tweet. Christian responded by hesitating for a moment and smiling while shaking his head. He said, "You know, I'm not sure. That came as a complete shock. [pauses] A pleasant one."

"It's the first time my 19-year-old daughter has ever been pleased with anything I've ever done," the actor further quipped. As a result, Anthony responded, "Oh, my goodness. This is what happens when Captain America gives up his shield, I suppose, this is how the world falls apart." Christian agreed with a nod.

Watch Christian Slater's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Anthony Anderson talking about Chris Evans' viral tweet about him below:

We're loving this Christian x Chris crossover!

Meanwhile, Christian's latest outing is Dr. Death, co-starring Joshua Jackson and Alec Baldwin, which dropped on July 15. On the other hand, Chris was last seen in Defending Jacob as he hung up his Captain America boots with Avengers: Endgame being his last MCU outing. Evans will next be seen alongside Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man.

