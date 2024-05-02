Christian Slater Reveals At LA Premiere Of Unfrosted That He Is Expecting Second Child With Wife Brittany

Christian Slater revealed that he is set to become a father again, as the couple is expecting their second child together. At the premiere of Unfrosted, Slater and Brittany walked the red carpet together, where the actor’s wife was seen with a baby bump.

The couple is already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, while the actor is also a father to two of his older kids, whom he shares with his first wife. The Heathers actor did not comment on his wife’s pregnancy at the premiere.

What did Christian Slater say about his newest daughter?

In a 2019 interview, the actor conversed with People Magazine about his daughter, who was newly born at the time. Slater said, “It’s cleaning those bottles—there’s so many pieces to break down with that stuff, it’s a milestone to get through it.”

He added, "An official milestone is that she's actually starting to really acknowledge us and smile, which is a big deal. Before, it would just be this involuntary thing. Now, she sees and smiles, and that's a beautiful milestone."

Slater and Brittany Lopez dated for three years before secretly getting married in Miami in 2013. On the James Corden Show, the Untamed Heart actor shared that he found parenting to be rather complicated with his newborn coming into their lives.

The Hollywood star said, “I thought your kid could get a couple of germs and be fine; build up the immune system. But now you have to wash everything.”

What is Unfrosted about?

Christian Slater is set to return onscreen with the character of Mike Diamond in Unfrosted. The actor will star alongside Jerry Seinfeld and Hugh Grant. The movie will follow the genres of comedy and drama and will be released on Netflix. The film’s official synopsis reads, “In 1963, Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.”

The star cast of Unfrosted also includes Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, and Thomas Lennon, among others.

According to Seinfeld, the story of Ufrosted is based on real-life incidents. In an interview, the comedian revealed, “This really did happen in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg’s and Post were located, and they did compete to come up with this product.”

Unfrosted is set to stream on Netflix on May 3.

