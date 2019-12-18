Christina Aguilera Birthday Special: Here are Grammy Award winner's 5 songs you need to add to your playlist

As Christina turns 39, here are 5 absolutely breathtaking tracks by the singer which you should definitely add to your music list. Read on to find out.

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera made her first big mark in the music industry after hitting national pop charts, for the first time, in 1999. Since then, the singer has looked back. While the singer’s turnaround rate for albums may be slower than an average American pop star, with just six albums dropped in the last 20 years, but her music never fails to raise the bar. Ever since Christina entered the music industry, her career has been all about inspirational tracks with powerful music.

As Christina turns 39 today, i.e. December 18, here are 5 absolutely breathtaking tracks by the singer which you should definitely add to your music list.

Beautiful

Christina's most recent hit, this song was a part of her stripped album and was widely praised for its message. The song talks about fighting for self-esteem and is the best to listen on a loop on a dull Monday evening loaded with self-doubt. The track won her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and was also nominated for Song of the Year in 2004. It even embraced as an anthem by the LGBT community for its message of self-empowerment.

Genie in a Bottle

Every struggling singer has that one song which ends up providing them their first break into the mainstream industry and changes their lives for good. Genie in a Bottle was that song for Christina. Genie in a Bottle when first released in 1999 was an overnight success. The demand for the track was so high that the US import charted the week before its official UK release. The song ended up spending five weeks at No. 1 on the pop singles chart.

Lady Marmalade

From the very beginning of her career, the singer has believed in collaborating with other talented artists and the strategy has always paid off. Some of the most celebrated tracks by the singer have been her team-ups with other famous artists. The song came out in 2001. And while the singer had already proved her skills by then, this was track in which the singer fully expressed herself and introduced her fans to her truly wild side. Penned by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan, the video music of the song featured Christina with Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink dancing to the beat.

Moves Like Jagger

Undoubtedly one of her most famous tracks to date, Moves Like Jagger saw her collaborating with the band Maroon 5. Released in 2011, the song was nominated for Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 54th Grammy Awards. Although the song was insanely popular among the people, it failed to reach No. 1 on Billboard charts but that did not stop it from occupying the No. 2 position for about 6 weeks. It’s been about 8 years since the song was first dropped, and it still continues to one of the grooviest songs by the singer.

Ain't No Other Man

The lead single from Christina album Back To Basics, Ain't No Other Man was inspired by the 2005 wedding to Jordan Bratman. It won Christina Aguilera the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal. A beautiful combination of Jazz music and contemporary dance beats, the song definitely deserves to make it to your tracklist.

Which is your favourite Christina Aguilera song? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

