Christina Aguilera DROPS her breathtaking video of her new song Reflection for Disney's Mulan; Watch

Christina Aguilera just released another track from Disney’s Mulan playlist. The singer revealed via Instagram that her new song Reflection has been released.

Singer Christina Aguilera remade her classic song Reflection and just released the new version for the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan. The revamped song is a beautiful rendition of the original beloved tune. The 39-year-old singer did a whole bunch of new riffs during the song and she ends the number with an epic final note that you’ve gotta hear. Along with the new tune, Christina also shot a music video for the track.

To announce the news on Instagram, the singer wrote: “My new rendition of @mulan’s #Reflection is out now! I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now. So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection.”

Watch the the full song here:

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Christina had released another track for the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan. Her song Loyal Brave True featured inspiring visuals and had the 39-year-old singer beautifully belting the soft tune, which is also the soundtrack of Mulan. While Aguilera boasts her gorgeous vocals in the video, silhouetted scenes from the film slowly play in the background, giving us a sneak peek at Mulan's forthcoming journey.

ALSO READ: Christina Aguilera just RELEASED her breathtaking video of new song Loyal Brave True for Disney's Mulan; Watch

Share your comment ×