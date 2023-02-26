Christina Aguilera Finally Reacts to Pink Dissing Her: ‘No Issues’

Pink aka Alecia Beth Moore Hart, is an American singer and songwriter who is well noted for her rock-influenced pop tunes, strong vocals, and gymnastics-filled gigs. Pink, who didn’t have a good time working with Christina Aguilera in the past, has indirectly commented on her experience working with her.

Recently, it came to our attention that Pink complained to BuzzFeed UK about the "Lady Marmalade" music video, which she did with Christina back in 2001. She blamed "personalities" as the cause for the lack of enjoyment while noting that the two other performers, Lil Kim and Mya, were polite and fun.

She also mentioned Christina on Howard Stern's show, admitting that she lost the song "Beautiful" to her in 2002, claiming that it was the right call to select her for the song.

The two singers have had bad blood between them ever since their first meet. Though Pink hasn't been associated with Christina for long, it appears that she has been closely monitoring her activities.