Christina Aguilera Finally Reacts to Pink Dissing Her: ‘No Issues’
Christina Aguilera and Pink seems to have a cold war: Here is everything you need to know.
Pink aka Alecia Beth Moore Hart, is an American singer and songwriter who is well noted for her rock-influenced pop tunes, strong vocals, and gymnastics-filled gigs. Pink, who didn’t have a good time working with Christina Aguilera in the past, has indirectly commented on her experience working with her.
Pink and Christina Aguilera’s strained equation
Recently, it came to our attention that Pink complained to BuzzFeed UK about the "Lady Marmalade" music video, which she did with Christina back in 2001. She blamed "personalities" as the cause for the lack of enjoyment while noting that the two other performers, Lil Kim and Mya, were polite and fun.
She also mentioned Christina on Howard Stern's show, admitting that she lost the song "Beautiful" to her in 2002, claiming that it was the right call to select her for the song.
The two singers have had bad blood between them ever since their first meet. Though Pink hasn't been associated with Christina for long, it appears that she has been closely monitoring her activities.
Christina Aguilera’s reaction to Pink’s comment
To keep things normal and avoid old talks, singer Christina gave a neutral nod, claiming, according to a source close to her, that she had no issue with her old pal, Pink, as she enjoyed working with her.
Following that, Pink came out and denied slamming Christina for her "Lady Marmalade" statement claiming that it was never about Christina not being the fun personality to work with.
ALSO READ: Why Pink needs to teach her daughter Willow to negotiate her own salary? Details inside
Expertise: entertainment, fashion, philosophy, and lifestyle Cred... Read more