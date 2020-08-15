  1. Home
Christina Aguilera just RELEASED her breathtaking video of new song Loyal Brave True for Disney's Mulan; Watch

Singer and pop icon Christina Aguilera dropped the music video of her new song--Loyal Brave True for Disney’s live-action film Mulan. Watch the breathtaking video below.
Christina Aguilera dropped her new music video for Loyal Brave True just a few hours ago! The inspiring visuals of the video feature the 39-year-old singer beautifully belting the soft tune, which is featured on the soundtrack for Disney's upcoming remake of Mulan. While Aguilera boasts her gorgeous vocals, silhouetted scenes from the film slowly play in the background, giving us a sneak peek at Mulan's forthcoming journey. 

 

"Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do?" Aguilera croons. "Tell me underneath my armour / Am I loyal, brave, and true?" Aguilera will also lend her voice to a new recording of her song Reflection, which appeared on the original Mulan soundtrack in 1998. The live-action film Mulan will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 4; Watch Christina’s latest music below:

 

 

If you missed it, last month, Christina celebrated the ten year anniversary of her album Bionic by releasing her song--Little Dreamer for the first time on all digital platforms. Bionic released back in 2010 and became the singer's first album to have the seal of Parental Control due to the lyrics explicit of their songs.

 

Credits :YouTube, Getty Images

