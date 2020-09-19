Christina Aguilera looks back at her infamous 2003 VMAs performance with Madonna & Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera recently reflected on her controversial performance with Madonna & Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs, and here’s what she had to say.

Christina Aguilera is looking back on one of the most iconic VMA moments. The Reflection singer opened up with Zane Lowe for her At Home With playlist for Apple Music on Thursday (September 17). During the episode, Christina talked about her infamous 2003 MTV VMAs performance, in which she and Britney Spears shared a kiss with Madonna.

“Madonna, first of all, the queen of reinventing herself, was a huge inspiration. When I was little, I was not allowed to listen to her or watch her videos or anything. It was just like a no-no, but then whenever you grow up, and I discovered her catalogue and her videos and the fact that she had such a message,” Christina said.

“Her documentary, Truth or Dare, was a really big part of, ‘Oh my God, you don’t have to just quote-unquote, sing a song. You literally can just say so much more and go so much deeper.’ Truly, the way you see her image changed through the albums. I mean, that was a big inspiration for me to want to change it up, to want to keep pushing, to grow, to reinvent myself, to discover more things about me and myself as an artist.”

She also talked about the response to the performance, saying: “Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever. But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it. It was like, ‘Okay, it’s two girls kissing.’ It wasn’t shocking back then. It’s not shocking now, to me. But it’s so many things,” she explained.

