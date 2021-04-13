Christina Aguilera opens up about body insecurity; Says she 'hated being super skinny'

Christina Aguilera recalls facing body insecurity in her early career and reveals what it took to finally coming into her own.

Christina Aguilera recently opened up about feeling body insecurity in her early 20s. The singer who has been a major pop sensation in her recent interview with Health magazine spoke about her struggle over the years to accept her body the way it is. Aguilera revealed that after she stopped comparing her body to others, she found herself accepting herself in a better way. The 40-year-old singer mainly stated how at the onset of her career, she remained conscious of her body.

Speaking to the magazine, Christina said, "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty." The Genie In a Bottle singer also further mentioned she would never want to relive her 20s.

Adding that it reminds her of being insecure with her body, she said, "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s you’re so in your head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it."

The singer who is now a mother of two, shares son Max, 13, with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer, 6, with fiancé Matthew Rutler. Aguilera revealed that she's particularly more careful with her daughter and tries to accompany her for photoshoots to show her how hair and makeup are only a part of her work.

