Christina Aguilera records new material for the upcoming live action film 'Mulan'

Singer Christina Aguilera has shared that she has recorded new material for the upcoming live-action film "Mulan".

"The live-action 'Mulan' is coming out, by the way. You have to go see it," she told the crowd during her show in Las Vegas earlier this week, reports etonline.com. "I recorded a new 'Reflection', and new material for the movie. So, I've been working on that. But this is the original," added the singer, whose song "Reflection" was featured in the 1998 animated Disney film. In August last year, Aguilera was honoured as a Disney Legend during Disney Legends Ceremony at D23, which she began by singing "Reflection". "I auditioned with the song 'Reflection' and (it) coincided with getting my first record deal," Aguilera had shared. "And the fact that I sang 'Reflection', which jump-started everything, getting my foot in the door, it's so cute and so amazing to look back and see the growth in your life, in your career and just in yourself. It's just a great day." She also touched on the message in "Reflection", saying: "It's an important message that I promote…To live your truth, to show what you are inside, to be brave, to be a fighter… What defines you is who you are inside."

Credits :IANS

Read More