Christina Aguilera releases her song 'Little Dreamer' digitally to celebrate 10 years of her album 'Bionic'

Christina Aguilera celebrates a decade of her album Bionic and releases her song Little Dreamer on the occasion.

Christina Aguilera released her sixth album Bionic a decade ago on June 8 and the singer is celebrating its 10 year anniversary today. In order to mark the occasion, Christina Aguilera has released her song titled Little Dreamer for the first time on all digital platforms and fans couldn't be happier. Bionic released back in 2010 and became the singer's first album to have the seal of Parental Control due to the lyrics explicit of their songs.

The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on her story in order to celebrate the event. The song Little Dreamer was previously available only as a bonus track on iTunes and now Christina Aguilera had made it available as a standalone song across various digital platforms. The lyrics of the song go like, "So long, my little dreamer, I will miss your face/ We’ll always stay connected through time and space/ The journey that we shared, but now have to leave/ Will live inside of us for eternity."

Bionic was met with mixed reviews and compared to smash successes of 2006's Back to Basics, 2002's Stripped and Aguilera's 1999 self-titled debut. However, the album managed to take the number 3 spot in the Billboard 200 in 2010. It comprised promotional singles such as Not Myself Tonight, You Lost Me a song named Woohoo which was in collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj.

