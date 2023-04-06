Christina Aguilera reveals 'was the last person to lose my virginity'; read details

Christina Aguilera went candid as she spoke about her personal life when she highlighted about her sexualized character in her early twenties, and the later part of her speech went on to mention the physical intimacy that she shared with others.

The 42-year-old pop artist admitted on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy podcast that, despite her "Dirty" and "Stripped" years, she didn't lose her virginity until later in life.

Where she quoted and highlighted personal details:

"It's funny because I was probably the last person to lose my virginity," explained the mother of two. "It was something I was looking for." Maybe it's because I possessed it initially that my messages came out the way they did.

When podcast host Alex Cooper asked Aguilera when she lost her virginity, she said, "It was later than you would think, given the girl who was doing "Dirty" and all this stuff." "In retrospect, it's more of a comedic thing."

My life is already chaotic, and this is a narcissistic industry. "My anxieties couldn't possibly take someone who did the exact same thing I did," she explained. "I'm aware of how this works. This is too dangerous for me. "I'm far too sensitive to be this paranoid."

Christina Aguilera’s previous relationship

Aguilera, who has been engaged to Matt Rutler, a production assistant, since 2014, has indicated that she favours "guys next door."

She added that she would never be pressured into a relationship for the sake of publicity.

"I can't do it if it's not real and authentic to me." "I can't impose something so personal on you," she explained.

ALSO READ: Christina Aguilera’s Weight Loss Journey – The Incredible Transformation

ALSO READ: Christina Aguilera Finally Reacts to Pink Dissing Her: ‘No Issues’