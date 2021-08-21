Christina Aguilera set to be the star performer at queer music festival in New York

Pop singer Christina Aguilera is all set to headline the queer music festival LadyLand. The festival will take place in New York at the Brooklyn Mirage and Kings Hall on September 11.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' singer has been a consistent supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2019, she received the HRC Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign for advancing the cause of LGBTQIA+ equality and honoured at the 2003 GLAAD Media Awards for her signature song 'Beautiful', which depicts a gay couple and transgender people.

LadyLand Festival was started in 2018 by Ladyfag, a New York City-based performer and events producer.

Chairlift co-founder and Grammy-nominated producer Caroline Polachek is also set to perform at the queer fest, along with 'Move Ya Body' singer Nina Sky, DJ Aquaria, La Goona Chonga, and many more.

