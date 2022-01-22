Christina Aguilera shows support for childhood co star Britney Spears, says 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera is professing her love for Britney Spears, her childhood costar and pop contemporary. Aguilera, 41, has known Spears, 40, since they were both kids on the Mickey Mouse Club, and in an interview with The Enrique Santos Show on Friday, she expressed her support for the "Gimme More" singer.

When asked whether she had contacted Spears since her conservatorship ended in November, Aguilera said that she "would like to" and that she "would always be open to that." The "Genie in a Bottle" singer warned Santos that she "wanted to be careful" while talking about Spears and her conservatorship, stating as per PEOPLE, "I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for." She added, "I couldn't be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."

Aguilera also admitted that she and Spears, who co-starred on Disney's "All New Mickey Mouse Club," had a unique viewpoint since they both rose to fame during the late '90s and early '00s adolescent pop explosion. However, for those unversed, Spears linked Aguilera's silence on her conservatorship battle to lying in an angry Instagram Story post made on November 19. “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over a clip of Aguilera’s red carpet snub the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards the night before. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???”

As per PEOPLE, reporters at the awards presentation had questioned Aguilera whether she "had any contact" with Spears in the days after the conservatorship's termination. However, Aguilera’s publicist, Brett Ruttenberg, who accompanied her to the event, interrupted with, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!” Despite her unwillingness to mention Spears' legal struggle on the red carpet, Aguilera praised the "Overprotected" singer's stunning June 2021 court testimony, which detailed the "abusive" conservatorship circumstances.

