Christina Aguilera was 'dead set against' changing her name because it sounded ‘too Latin’

Christina Aguilera recently opened up on a conflict she had early in her career. Find out why people in the music business wanted her to change her name.

Christina Aguilera recently opened up about the time she was told by record executives that her name sounded "too ethnic." In a new interview with Billboard, the pop singer reflected on her journey in the music industry and shed light on those who may not have been completely supportive at the beginning. "I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic. ‘Christina Agee' was an option, but that clearly wasn't going to fly," Christina said.

"I was dead set against the idea and I wanted to represent who I really was. Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am," she added. "There was another time in my childhood when I was being asked to legally change my name to my stepfather's to be legally adopted and I was again dead set against it. I've been fighting for my last name my whole life," continued Aguilera.

Christina's first and only Spanish language album titled Mi Reflejo debuted at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop charts, according to Billboard. The collaboration has also won her a Latin Grammy award for Best Female Pop Vocal.

"It was a beautiful thing to experience success in different markets and have a diverse fan base that grew in appreciating who I am," the Grammy-winner said. "My message, as in all my music, stands for being fearless to explore who you are. It's never too late to open a new door. Although it's scary to dive into territory that isn't your first language, it still doesn't erase who I am and how I want to express myself in all aspects of what intrigues and inspires me."

Christina is hopeful to be able to record another Latin album, moving forward. "I am getting back to my roots and exploring who I am now as a grown woman who doesn't have to cover my own English material in Spanish, but as a woman who can draw from my own personal experiences and express that with honesty," she teased. "Having survived decades in this business, I am proud to tell the truth about what that means to me."

Share your comment ×