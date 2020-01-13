Christina Aguilera wishes her son on his birthday and posts a throwback photo; Says 'I love being your mom'

Christina Aguilera wished her son Max on his birthday with an adorable throwback picture and a touching message. Check it out.

Christina Aguilera had the sweetest birthday message for her 12-year-old son Max's special day. The singer marked her son’s birthday by posting a throwback picture of the here and max, featuring them all cuddled up at a bonfire. “Although you may have outgrown all the parties I’ve always loved throwing you since you were younger, I’ll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are...have become and continue to be,” she wrote in a lengthy caption alongside the picture.

Stating that she is proud Max the 39-year-old singer further wrote, “You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I’m so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you - because those are rare, natural instincts that can’t be taught!” She further thanked her son for teaching her new things about life and herself. “You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you’re in. I love being your mom - thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow,” the post read.

The singer concluded her caption with some words of inspiration. “I can’t wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go! Happy birthday!!!!!! Love you so much Max. - Mom” she wrote. Aguilera shares Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman. She also shares a 5-year-old daughter, Summer, with her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

