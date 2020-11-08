Christina Anstead claps back at trolls who criticized her parenting; Requests people to ‘Stop parent shaming’

Christina Anstead who broke off with ex-husband Ant Anstead this year, and recently defended her parenting skills after getting trolled online. Scroll down to read about what the reality TV star had to say.

Christina Anstead and her estranged husband, Ant Anstead recently hammered out details of their divorce two months after announcing their separation. The Flip or Flop star, 37, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Christina and the former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 14-month-old son Hudson amid their divorce. The pair is not requesting spousal support and are each paying their own attorney’s fees. In September, Christina, 37, and Ant had called it quits after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote via Instagram on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” The HGTV personality officially filed for divorce at a courthouse in Orange County, California, on Tuesday, November 3.

Earlier this week, Christina defended her parenting after people accused her of being an absentee mother to her children. The Christina on the Coast star also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. “Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling,” Christina wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 5. “When I get told, ‘You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that.” Christina added, “Stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being when you see stuff on here, take it all with a grain of salt.”

