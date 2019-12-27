Christina Anstead REVEALS she is ‘still close’ to ex husband Tarek El Moussa’s family
Christina Anstead recently opened up about how she balances her life with three kids on her side. The Christina on the Coast star, who already shares Taylor (9), and Brayden (4), with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, recently welcomed another baby son, Hudson, with her current husband hubby Ant Anstead. During an interview with Us Weekly, the actress spoke about how she manages the newborn and the two kids together. Talking about her previous marriage, the actress asserted that she and Moussa are still close.
She mentioned that it has been almost three and a half years since the two called it quits and time apart has helped them get over their differences. She stated that things have gotten a lot easier now. The two still work together and she is very close to his side of the family. Stating that their kids are their priority, the actress said that their kids are their priorities and their personal issues never affect their relationship with their children.
3 kids, 3 completely different pregnancies and deliveries. I don’t have a normal cycle and the ovulation sticks have never worked for me. That being said, Tay was a natural pregnancy at 25 and my easiest labor. Brayden was an IVF baby and also an emergency c section. Hudson was conceived shortly after Acupuncture treatment I received to help with PCOS (as well as cord cutting but not sure you guys are ready for all that ). All fertility journeys are complicated and can be physically and emotionally draining. I definitely felt very hormonal and isolated during my IVF attempts. It's so refreshing to see @peanut expanding their app to women who are trying to conceive, as well as mothers and those expecting. I would have loved to get advice and meet other women going through similar experiences. @peanut is an app to build friendships, find support and learn from one another. Trying to conceive can be a tough road, and having a community who can relate to your story is so important and something that I really wish I had going through my fertility journey. #peanutapp
The former couple makes sure that there is no bad blood in their relationship. The actress told the magazine that even though they are not together anymore, they never say anything bad about each other. Christina and Moussa got married in 2009 and after about 7 years of marriage, parted ways in 2019. The two have since moved on in their personal lives as far as their relationship status is concerned. Christina married Ant in 2018 and Moussa went public with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, earlier this year.
