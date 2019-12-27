Christina Anstead REVEALS she is ‘still close’ to ex husband Tarek El Moussa’s family

Christina Anstead recently opened up that she is still close to her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s Family.

Christina Anstead recently opened up about how she balances her life with three kids on her side. The Christina on the Coast star, who already shares Taylor (9), and Brayden (4), with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, recently welcomed another baby son, Hudson, with her current husband hubby Ant Anstead. During an interview with Us Weekly, the actress spoke about how she manages the newborn and the two kids together. Talking about her previous marriage, the actress asserted that she and Moussa are still close.

She mentioned that it has been almost three and a half years since the two called it quits and time apart has helped them get over their differences. She stated that things have gotten a lot easier now. The two still work together and she is very close to his side of the family. Stating that their kids are their priority, the actress said that their kids are their priorities and their personal issues never affect their relationship with their children.

The former couple makes sure that there is no bad blood in their relationship. The actress told the magazine that even though they are not together anymore, they never say anything bad about each other. Christina and Moussa got married in 2009 and after about 7 years of marriage, parted ways in 2019. The two have since moved on in their personal lives as far as their relationship status is concerned. Christina married Ant in 2018 and Moussa went public with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, earlier this year.

