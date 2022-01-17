Christina Applegate opens up about dealing with multiple sclerosis, admits her 2022 goal is 'Cure for MS'

This year, Christina Applegate hopes to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. The Dead to Me actress, 50, revealed her 2022 goal on Twitter on Friday during an impromptu Q&A with her followers.

When questioned about filming on the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing, the actress made a reference to her costar, Selma Blair, saying it was "sad both of us have MS." Applegate did, however, mention that her time on the set of the production was "so much fun." When another fan questioned her about her hopes for the year, she said she'd like to see a "cure for MS maybe?????." As per Daily Mail, in August of last year, the Married... with Children actress announced her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in a message posted on her Twitter account.

The performer opened her letter by saying that, while she was disappointed by the prognosis but was grateful for the support of her friends and family. Applegate has been upfront about her health struggles throughout the years, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. In 2017, she underwent a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. She went through surgery-induced menopause in 2018. Applegate has also spoken openly about her insomnia issues.

Interestingly, Christina also reflected on her journey and how she's moving forward with daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 10, and husband Martyn LeNoble, 52, on her 50th birthday in November. "Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote at the time.

ALSO READ:Christina Applegate reveals she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: It's been a strange journey