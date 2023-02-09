Christina Applegate opens up about her health struggles: 'I don't feel like myself'
Christina Applegate doesn't feel like herself after a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Fans feel empathy for the actor.
The "Dead to Me" actress Christina Applegate said that things have not been the same for her ever since she has been failing physically. The stunning actress, who has always given outstanding performances on screen, is dissatisfied with her body after gaining 40 pounds as a result of medication."I don't like seeing myself struggle," she explained. "Also, I gained 40 lbs. because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."
When the actress finally gathered the strength to watch her show Dead To Me, she took multiple pauses as she felt it was too painful for her to see this way on screen. "At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego and realise what a beautiful piece of television it was," Applegate also mentioned. "All the scenes I wasn't in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time." But it seemed too difficult for her to watch Season 3 of the Netflix comedy, which she filmed after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
What is Multiple sclerosis?
When the communication between the brain and the body is disrupted by nerve damage, it is caused in cases of multiple sclerosis. There are several symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis, such as visual loss, discomfort, exhaustion, and poor coordination. Each person will experience the symptoms, intensity, and duration differently. While some people may spend much of their lives without experiencing any symptoms, others may experience severe, persistent problems that never go away. Physiotherapy and immune system-suppressing drugs can relieve symptoms and delay the onset of illness.
The role of Christina Applegate in "Dead of Me" and her future plans
While filming her third season of "Dead of Me," the actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At the point at which the series starred stars like Linda Cardellini, Christina was leading the show as a widowed mother, which earned her a SAG nomination for a mind-blowing performance in the female actor category in a comedy series.
Several sources also state that this year might mark her final appearance on the screen as a working actress, and to replace this, she has found a new window to fill in with voiceover work rather than being on-screen.
