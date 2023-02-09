Christina Applegate opens up about her health struggles: 'I don't feel like myself'

The "Dead to Me" actress Christina Applegate said that things have not been the same for her ever since she has been failing physically. The stunning actress, who has always given outstanding performances on screen, is dissatisfied with her body after gaining 40 pounds as a result of medication."I don't like seeing myself struggle," she explained. "Also, I gained 40 lbs. because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."

When the actress finally gathered the strength to watch her show Dead To Me, she took multiple pauses as she felt it was too painful for her to see this way on screen. "At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego and realise what a beautiful piece of television it was," Applegate also mentioned. "All the scenes I wasn't in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time." But it seemed too difficult for her to watch Season 3 of the Netflix comedy, which she filmed after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.