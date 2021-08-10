Christina Applegate reveals she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: It's been a strange journey

Christina Applegate announced on social media that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago. The 49-year-old actress known for starring in Bad Moms shared a note on Twitter asking fans to maintain her privacy during this difficult time. She wrote, "it's been a tough road" and mentioned being thankful for the support.

Applegate left fans shocked as she confirmed that she was suffering from the autoimmune disease since the past few months and also revealed details of how she has been dealing with it in her note. Christina in her tweet wrote, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a******e blocks it."

The actress in a second tweet asked for fans and friends to maintain her privacy amid her diagnosis. Applegate also quoted a friend who has been fighting the same disease saying, "we wake up and take the indicated action" while mentioning how she's handling things herself.

Ever since Applegate shared an update on diagnosis on social media, the actress has been receiving several supportive messages from her fans. Also, her Dead to Me co-star Suzy Nakamura commented on her post with a heartfelt message saying, "Sending big love and everything." Actor French Stewart also sent his regards to Applegate with a sweet message that said, "You are amongst the most lovely people I’ve had the good fortune to spend time with. Be completely well."

ALSO READ: 5 EPIC cameos by Brad Pitt, George Clooney & more in Jennifer Aniston's Friends that left us laughing out loud