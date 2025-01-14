Christina Applegate Slams People Who Are Happy About LA Fires, Says They Don't Just Affect 'Stupid Hollywood People'

Christina Applegate didn’t hold back while slamming haters for their insensitive remarks about the Los Angeles wildfire tragedy. On the January 14 episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s MeSsy podcast, they discussed the ongoing devastation that Hollywood is facing.

“There are not really words for it,” Sigler said.

That’s when Applegate weighed in on the topic and called out the people who’ve been wishing “good riddance” as the city burns. “F------ people who are saying that it’s, you know, good. It’s Hollywood and those stupid Hollywood people. Like, you’ve gotta be kidding me,” she said.

The Dead to Me actress emphasized that people living outside of L.A. often believe the city’s only residents are celebrities. She then shed light on the broader community, which includes builders, painters, people working their “asses off” at fast food chains, and many others.

When Sigler asked her co-host to tune out the negative comments, Applegate admitted that she tried to ignore them because they were “ridiculous.” However, she explained that she’s now using their platform to call out those insensitive individuals.

The Bad Moms actress also shared that she and her daughter, Sadie, evacuated their home a few days ago and have been on constant alert for the possibility of another evacuation. “I just have a backpack ... the important papers and things that mean something to you,” she added.