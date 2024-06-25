Christina Applegate's 13-Year-Old Daughter Finds It 'Hard' Watching Her Mother Suffer From MS

Christina Applegate's daughter is her biggest supporter!

The Married With Children actress announced her MS diagnosis in 2021 and admitted to having numerous struggles and depression on her podcast MeSsy with fellow MS survivor Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The actress’s 13-year-old daughter appeared as a guest on the podcast and shared what it’s like to watch her mother struggle.

Christina Applegate’s daughter on her mother’s struggle with MS

On the latest episode of MeSsy, Applegate’s daughter Sadie admitted that it’s “hard seeing my mom struggle.” She added that it was hard watching her mother lose some of the abilities she once had. “When I was a kid, we would dance in her room for hours at a time,” she added.

For the Dead To Me actress, her daughter is the “joy of her life” and the reason she gets up every day. However, amidst her struggle with the autoimmune disorder, she feels “guilty” for missing out on things she once loved to do with Sadie.

"I want to make you food. I want to bring it to you. I want to do all the things, and I do when I can. And I feel incredibly guilty when I can't," Applegate told her daughter on the podcast.

Advertisement

On a positive note, Sadie revealed that she enjoys helping her mother even though her mother doesn’t wish for it. She always insists on pushing the wheelchair, but Applegate always wants someone else to do it.

"I just always get afraid that...if there was like a ramp that you would just let go because you thought it was funny!" the Bad Moms actress joked.

Sadie’s own health issues help her understand her mother’s pain better

Sadie revealed that she suffers from misophonia, which is a disorder that causes intense, overwhelming emotional and physical reactions to certain sounds. She was also diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, which causes sudden heart palpitations, dizziness, fatigue, and headache.

The teenager believes that if she hadn’t had POTS, understanding her mother’s pain would have been harder. She finds it a lot “easier” to understand and have empathy whenever Applegate suffers from painful tremors because she’s going through something herself. “I probably would be like...I don't know what you're talking about. But I actually have tremors from POTS," Sadie added.