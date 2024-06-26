Christina Applegate’s Daughter Sadie Diagnosed with POTS; Says ‘Have No Clue What It Actually Is’

Christina Applegate is among those popular actresses who have showcased their work impeccably over the years. The actress has never shied away from being outspoken in public including her health condition. Fans have always loved her authentic nature which is often reflected off-camera.

The Dead To Me actress previously revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. Now adding to this, her daughter Sadie has revealed her own diagnosis during her appearance on her mother’s podcast.

Sadie reveals her diagnosis

As per Page Six, the 13-year-old daughter of Applegate revealed that she has recently been diagnosed with POTS, as she appeared on the MeSsy Podcast hosted by her mother.

She said, “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart.” Sadie added that when she stands up she feels dizzy and her legs get weak. She feels as if she is going to pass out.

She also said that she now understands her mother’s fight with multiple sclerosis. The 13-year-old daughter also revealed that she has been going through her symptoms for a long time but was often dismissed.

The actress, in response, reposed, “I hate it for you my darling. I really hate it for you.” She said that she loves her and knows that she is going to be okay. Applegate added that she is there for her daughter and believes her. She expressed her gratitude for bringing it to “light and awareness.”

Sadie reveals her symptoms were dismissed by her mother

She reflected that when she would leave her sixth-grade classes and visit the nurse many times a day she, “always felt like (she) was going to pass out.”

She continued, “In class, if I were to stand up then, I would be like, ‘I have to go to the nurse. I can’t do this.’ Or I’ll be in PE, and I’ll be like, ‘I have to go to the nurse,'”

Sadie further added that “they” would tell her that she was doing this to get out of the class and it's probably just anxiety. Her symptoms not being acknowledged would hurt her physically and emotionally.

The 13-year-old daughter of the Vacation actress said that her mother also dismissed her symptoms out of ignorance of the illness.

Applegate said that she felt horrible not paying attention to that. She further said that she did not see it at home as Sadie was fine there.

She further continued, “We get out in the world, and the stresses and the anxiety of the world bring upon our symptoms much worse than they would be if we were in the safety and the coolness of our own homes.”

