Christina Haack and Ant Anstead celebrates son Hudson's second birthday; Shares sweet tribute

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are celebrating their baby boy! The former couple, who divorced in June after less than two years of marriage, both went to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the second birthday of their son, Hudson. Haack, on her part, posted a photo of Hudson smiling while sitting behind a big cupcake with a "2" candle. The happy mother also shared a picture of her youngest kid riding a bike with joy.

She further penned,"Such a sweet, active and smart boy," she said of Hudson. "He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He's talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is 'Cash'. We love you!" However, Anstead, 42, shared numerous pictures and videos from Hudson's birthday festivities on Instagram. "Now THAT was a PARTY!!!" "We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect!" the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host continued.

Check out Christina's post for Hudson:

One video he shared showed Hudson pouring a bucket of water on his dad, while a candid photo caught Anstead smiling as he held Hudson wrapped up in a towel. Meanwhile, Haack and Anstead married in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson in September of the following year. The couple announced their separation in September 2020, and their divorce was completed in June.

Check out Anstead's post for Hudson:

Interestingly, Haack and Anstead have gone on to other relationships after their separation. Christina's current boyfriend is Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall, while Anstead is dating Renée Zellweger.

