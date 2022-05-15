Christina Haack and ex Ant Anstead ordered to attend mediation amid ongoing custody dispute

Christina Haack and her ex-husband Ant Anstead are trying to figure things out. According to court records acquired by Us Weekly, the couple must meet with a mediator on June 15 to resolve their contested custody and visitation problems before their next hearing.

Us verified this month that Anstead, 43, filed a petition with an Orange County, California, court on April 28 seeking full custody of his 2-year-old kid with Hall, 38. The Wheelers Dealers host previously agreed to share joint custody with Hall after being married to the Flip or Flop star for two years until their divorce in September 2020. However, in his petition, the England native alleged that Hall failed to provide a secure environment for Hudson in the years after their divorce. Anstead claimed, among other things, that the Christina on the Coast actress returned Hudson to him in January without mentioning that the youngster tested positive for COVID-19.

“At the time, my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” he stated in the April court documents, as per US Weekly. Anstead also questioned Hall's capacity to successfully parent Hudson, noting her previous usage of hallucinogenic Bufo Alvarius toad venom as evidence of her unfitness to care for their baby. The Wellness Remodel writer stated on Instagram in July 2021 that she "smoked a Bufo toad" while on her voyage of self-discovery.

Meanwhile, after learning about Anstead's custody suit, Hall told Us in an April 28 statement that she is "deeply" saddened by the circumstances. “I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart,” she noted at the time.

