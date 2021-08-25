Christina Haack FIRES BACK at fan for asking about her son Hudson: 'He's happy and well taken care of'

Christina Haack has no problem chopping it up with the public. The Flip or Flop actress, 38, spent the weekend in Las Vegas with boyfriend Josh Hall and her 10-year-old daughter Taylor Reese to celebrate her son Brayden James' 6th birthday. However, Haack's son Hudson London, who will be two next month and whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, was not there for the celebrations and the mom of three responded angrily to a fan who questioned why.

Apparently, Christina Haack took to her Instagram account and posted a cute picture in which the couple and Haack's two eldest children, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, were all smiles around a restaurant table. "24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Haack captioned the picture. The four seemed to be in high spirits, although one fan objected about the toddler's absence. "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures," a fan questioned, as per E! Online.

Check out her post here:

Christina replied, "Just because I don't post my every move of course [ I am] shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids." She continued, "This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of."

Meanwhile, Christina, who divorced Ant in November, began dating Joshua in July. On Friday, August 13, the new couple were spotted enjoying some PDA at Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif.

