Christina Haack FUELS engagement rumours again; Posts and deletes ring pic with Joshua Hall

Christina Haack continues to fuel rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall. While celebrating Hall's birthday in Mexico, the "Flip or Flop" actor posted a picture of the pair in which a diamond ring could be seen. She immediately removed the picture and uploaded it with a love emoji on top of the rock.

Check out her post again:

Haack, 38, also posted a picture of rose petals on their bedroom floor spelling out "love" and with the initial letter of their names encircled by hearts. She also expressed gratitude to their hotel for making their romantic vacation "so wonderful." However, in a touching birthday message on her Instagram page, the HGTV star also raved over her possibly-fiancé. “Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success,” she captioned a photo of them on a beach.

Meanwhile, while the “Christina on the Coast” actress has not reacted to the engagement rumors, her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, believes they are planning to marry. “If a ring is on a girl’s finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she’s with her man, what does that mean?” El Moussa, 40, told Us Weekly.

However, in August, Haack inadvertently posted a picture of herself wearing a diamond ring, sparking speculations that she and her realtor boyfriend were engaged. As per Page Six, after being seen together at LAX airport, it was revealed in July that Haack and Hall had "been dating for the past several months." She subsequently later confirmed by saying that she met him after smoking toad venom.

