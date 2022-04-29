Christina Haack SLAMS ex-husband Ant Anstead's 'bad mom' claims: I love my children with all my heart

Christina Haack shared in a recent statement to Us Weekly that ex-husband Ant Anstead's actions have "deeply saddened" her. For those unversed, the Wheeler Dealers host filed for modifying their custody agreement and asked for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson after the couple finalized their divorce in June 2021.

In her statement, Haack opened up about her ex-partner's actions and noted, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," she went on and pointed out, "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, as per Us Weekly, Anstead claimed that Haack had spent only an average of nine days each month with their son Hudson in the last two years. He also accused Haack of being a "bad mom" which in her statement, Haack insisted was a far cry even as she admitted her faults.

The HGTV host emphasized, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom," she added, "I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Meanwhile, hours before Anstead's legal proceedings Haack posted a cryptic message in an Instagram post which read, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” the Wellness Remodel author wrote in the caption. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did. — Jill Blakeway."

ALSO READ Ant Anstead accuses Christina Haack of being a 'bad mom', requests full custody of son