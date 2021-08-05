Christina Haack SLAMS negative trolls on new photo with Josh Hall; Says 'Judgment is a mirror'

Looks like Christina Haack will not allow the negative comments about her new lover, Joshua Hall, get in the way of her happiness. The HGTV personality was compelled to respond to some of the "rude" and "negative" comments she received after sharing a picture with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall. Captioning the sweet selfie with Haack she wrote, “Summer nights with my number 1."

Check out her post here:

As soon as trolls began pouring in with their negative comments, she quickly had to change the caption to, “I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any minutes of my life blocking negative people.” According to PEOPLE, The Christina on the Coast star continued: "People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s---. Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]." She went on to say that she believes those who post negative comments about her are actually the most unhappy. She concluded the post with a peace sign emoji.

Haack, who hasn't been afraid to respond to internet trolls in the past, has been revealing more and more of her life with Hall on social media recently, including their recent trip to Disneyland and a beach day with her three children.

Meanwhile, In September 2020, Haack announced her separation from Ant Anstead, and their divorce was completed in June 2021.

