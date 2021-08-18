Christina Haack SPARKS engagement rumours after reportedly deleting ring picture

Christina Haack has sparked rumors about a potential engagement to Joshua Hall after posting, then quickly deleting, a picture of herself with her boyfriend while wearing a ring on that finger, according to TMZ. According to the source, Haack originally posted the photo of her sparkler on Instagram on Sunday with the comment, "Boat day with baby and his pretty mama," referring to her new lover, Joshua Hall. She then deleted and subsequently posted a very identical photo — sans ring — which is still on her Instagram account.

Check out her post here:

Christina also disabled comments on the new picture after posting it, as she has done in the past when she sees rude comments from fans posted. Recently, the couple was seen traveling to Mexico to celebrate Haack's birthday. It was their first vacation since her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead. Haack revealed her separation from Anstead in September 2020 and officially filed for divorce from the "Wheeler Dealers" star, two months later. The former couple, who had a 1-year-old boy named Hudson, divorced in June.

Meanwhile, Haack was also formerly married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she has two children: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. They were married from 2009 to 2018.

Interestingly, Christina Haack was also recently in the news when she slammed negative trolls in a new photo with Joshua Hall. As soon as trolls began pouring in with their negative comments, she quickly had to change the caption to, “I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any minutes of my life blocking negative people,” she wrote.

