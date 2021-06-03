Christina Hendricks on facing sexism from press during Mad Men: Everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra

In a interview, Christina Hendricks opened up about the sexist behaviour she experienced at the time despite being critically acclaimed for her performance in Mad Men.

Good Girls star Christina Hendricks in a latest interview with The Guardian is opening up about her Mad Men days. The actress, who played Joan Holloway in Mad Men and joined the series in 2007, became a series regular and a household name in the US. In her recent interview, Hendricks opened up about the sexist behaviour she experienced from the press at the time despite being critically acclaimed for their performances.

The actress revealed that the show's obsession, initially, revolved around only the male actors despite playing a significant role. "Men started dressing like Don Draper and Roger Sterling. Suits came back in, skinny ties came back in. It took three to four seasons and then all of a sudden people wanted us (the female stars) on magazines. We were like: ‘This is strange – we’ve been doing this for a while,'" Hendricks said.

She added that while they received attention, part of it also included sexist behaviour. Hendricks added, "There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again. There are only two sentences to say about a bra."

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner was one of the many persons called out in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement. However, Hendricks added that she did not witness any of it. "My relationship with Matt was in no way toxic. I don't discount anyone's experience if I wasn't there to see it, but that wasn't my experience. Was he a perfectionist, was he tough, did he expect a lot? Yes. And he would say that in a second. We were hard on each other."

Christina Hendricks was last seen in the fourth season of Good Girls. Season five of the hit crime drama has not yet been announced.

