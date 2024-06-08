Christina Moore And Brynne Kurland Join The Cast Of ESX Horror Flick The Necklace; Everything We Know So Far

ESX Entertainment's horror film The Necklace has expanded its cast with Christina Moore and Brynne Kurland joining stars like Madeleine and Violet McGraw, Sarah Lind, Felix Solis, and Jacob Moran.

Written by John Ducey and directed by Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz, the movie is set in 1960 and revolves around the Davis family's unsettling experiences. Read on to know more.

What is the upcoming horror film The Necklace about?

The storyline unfolds as Laura Davis (Sarah Lind) separates from her husband Frank due to his alcohol-fueled temper. Returning to work as a nurse, Laura's daughters, 11-year-old Ellen (Violet McGraw) and 16-year-old Judy (Madeleine McGraw), struggle to adapt to their new family dynamic.

Complications arise when Frank tries to win Laura back by gifting her an antique necklace, unwittingly unleashing the vengeful spirit of a troubled boy trapped within the jewelry. This supernatural presence places Laura and her daughters in jeopardy.

Christina Moore takes on the role of Ruth, a woman desperate to conceive a child who turns to a midwife with ties to witchcraft for help. Ruth's decision to wear the cursed necklace during her attempts to conceive exacts a devastating toll.

What movies and TV shows did Christina Moore star in?

Moore is known for her roles in shows like MadTV, That '70s Show, Friends, and True Blood, as well as films such as Without a Paddle and 90210. She has also produced and starred in multiple successful films, including holiday hits like I Believe in Santa on Netflix and A Hollywood Christmas on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Makers of The Necklace

The Necklace is produced by Daniel Aspromonte and Christina Moore, with executive producers Violet McGraw, Madeleine McGraw, Jackie McGraw, and Ali Afshar of ESX Entertainment.

The screenplay was crafted by Afshar collaborator John Ducey specifically for the McGraw sisters.

Previously Ali Afshar told Deadline upon Violet and Madeleine McGraw's casting, “Madeleine and Violet are among the brightest lights of this generation of young actors, and an absolute joy to work with. Each brings a unique energy to the screen and, together, they are absolutely electrifying to watch."

Ali added, "I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with these enormously gifted young actors to bring this fresh and terrifying story to the big screen and plunge audiences into the dark and chilling world of The Necklace.”

The Necklace promises a chilling tale set against a backdrop of supernatural horror and family drama. However, till now there's in update on the release date of the Horror film.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for future updates on The Necklace.

ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan Says He's Excited To Work With Will Smith On I Am Legend Sequel; Shares Major Update