Christina on the Coast: Where can you watch Christina Hall's show? Release date, episodes, and more details

California native Christina Hall has renovated hundreds of properties throughout her time on HGTV. Fans have watched her progress through the several seasons of her show. Now, she adds a few more houses for renovation to her list with a brand-new season of Christina on the Coast. Before you start hovering on the internet, check out the below for the show details.

What will the new season of Christina on the Coast be like?

The brand new season will be debuting with eleven new episodes. It will be released on Thursday, June 29, at 9 pm ET/PT. The Indian time for the show is on Wednesday, June 30th June at 6.30 am. The show will be available to stream on Max. According to the press release, during the new season, Christina Hall is set to embark on the next chapter of sunny SoCal adventures.

Hall admitted that the transformations are a team effort. She said that she has a talented crew helping to bring clients’ coastal-inspired dream homes to life. It includes her work-husband, fellow designer, and project manager, James Bender.

Christina on the Coast is not just about her clients

The press release highlighted how the new season of Christina on the Coast will not be only about renovating homes. As per the release, “Now that Christina is settled in a new home closer to family and friends, the busy mom of three, author, and entrepreneur also will tackle her own kitchen overhaul alongside husband Josh Hall. It continued, “They’ll navigate the challenges of a personal renovation, even hiring a dog whisperer to evaluate how their pet Cash is handling the upheaval at home.”

Meanwhile, in the premiere episode, Hall had tackled a fireplace and repurposed a family table into a custom bar top. She created more indoor-outdoor flow while redesigning a far-more-functional kitchen. The season is surely holding many plot twists as well as unexpected moments. We are having a thought of Hall’s finished products and cannot wait to see what she has in store for clients’ homes along with her own.

On the other hand, while awaiting the new season, you can check Hall’s other season of a Tennessee-based series, Christina in the Country. Catch up on episodes of that on Max to pass the time until going coastal.

