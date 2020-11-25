Christina Perri loses newborn baby post difficult pregnancy; Says ‘she was born silent’ with heartbreaking pic

Christina Perri recently revealed that her newborn baby girl was born still and they lost her. The singer also shared a heartbreaking photo of her daughter.

Christina Perri has sadly announced that she lost her baby girl. After being hospitalized for pregnancy complications, the 34-year-old Jar of Hearts singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (November 24) to reveal that her daughter did not survive.“last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts,” Christina wrote along with a photo from the hospital with her and husband Paul Costabile holding their daughter’s hand.

Earlier this month, Christina shared with fans that her daughter would need to undergo surgery immediately after she gave birth. “The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive,” Christina explained at the time. “We’ll spend some time in the hospital. We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen.”

Christina and Paul, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Carmella, announced back in July that they were expecting. Six months earlier, Christina revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” Christina wrote on Instagram back in January, adding that she and husband Paul Costabile were just about to share the news of her pregnancy. Christina continued, “I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame. I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing.” “To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you,” she wrote. “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

Our thoughts are with Christina and Paul during this difficult time.

