Christina Perri OPENS UP on her miscarriage, reveals healing from the loss with therapy and music

Christina Perri knew she wanted to create an album for her newborn kid when she found out she was pregnant last year. Perri, 35, chose the songs she wanted to perform for the personal album when she was pregnant. But her delight was short-lived when her baby, Rosie, whom she and husband Paul Costabile had named, was "born silent" at 33 weeks.

Despite the traumatic blow, Perri, who had a miscarriage before getting pregnant with Rosie, felt it was "important" to make the album. "It was the best way to honor Rosie," she said as per PEOPLE. "When she passed away, I felt like the songs took on a different meaning, but they're still my song choices for her." After a year of "healing in every way possible" via therapy and music, Perry is ready to release Songs for Rosie on November 24, the first anniversary of her daughter's stillbirth.

However, as per PEOPLE, the new album includes a duet with 3-year-old Carmella, as well as versions of classics such as "Here Comes the Sun." "I know I'm her mom and a little bit biased, but she is a gifted singer," Perri says. "She's singing in key, and she memorizes lyrics. She knows every word to every Taylor Swift song. She's obsessed with the Cinderella soundtrack and sings every word to that. The new Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello. So she's definitely a singer. Whether she grows up to be one, is up to her."

Meanwhile, Perri plans to release a new album next spring, in addition to Songs for Rosie. "It'll really be a collection of everything I've been through in the past five years since I recorded my last album," she added as per PEOPLE.