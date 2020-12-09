Christina Perri reflects on the heartbreaking loss of her baby: It’s been the worst experience of my life

Christina Perri recently opened up about her heartbreaking experience of losing her newborn baby. Scroll down to see what she said.

American singer Christina Perri recently opened up about the loss of her baby girl. The 34-year-old Jar of Hearts singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 8) to pen a heartbreaking message reflecting on the unbearable grief two weeks after losing her newborn daughter. “hi friends. i couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post after my last post other than carmella and our little pug puppy, chocolate chip,” Christina wrote along with a photo of 2-year-old daughter Carmella and their family dog. “She has brought a little bit of joy back into our house. honestly she hasn’t left my side. the days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be.”

“me, [husband] Paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness everyday. we’re learning to navigate our grief together. some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine,” Christina continued. “Every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. it’s been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long. some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often. i know that’s all normal. honestly it’s been mostly overwhelming. but also, what’s been overwhelming has been the love and support. the calls, texts, messages, emails, letters, flowers, packages, gifts, food, prayers, cards, stories and visits have been the greatest outpouring of love in my lifetime. yes, it’s been the worst experience of my life, but how bittersweet to also be the most loved i’ve ever felt at the same time.”

Christina then went on to thank fans for all the support over these past few weeks, while also revealing that she will be taking some time off from social media until she is ready to release her next album. “Thank you. thank you to everyone we know and everyone we don’t know who has held us up and everyone who has carried us through so far,” Christina wrote. “Especially a heartfelt thank you to everyone who keeps showing us their own wounds and pain to help soften ours. you all have shown us a kindness we’ll never forget. we love you, so much. for now i’m going to keep staying off my social media so i can continue to heal with my family. my accounts will be run by my team and will be all about what’s coming next.”

Christina concluded: “The next time you hear from me my album will be ready! which, honestly, is the hopeful future self i look forward to healing back into soon. it truly is my favorite music i’ve ever made, so i am deeply excited for when the moment is right to give it to you. thank you for your patience and understanding at this time. I hope the holidays bring you joy and i hope after a year that brought us so many storms, we find only rainbows in the new one.”

Our continued thoughts are with Christina Perri and her family during this difficult time.

