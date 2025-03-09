Christina Perri Reveals How Twilight's A Thousand Years Became Wedding Song Globally, ‘Everybody’s Walking Down the Aisle…’

The Twilight franchise has given its fans many unforgettable moments, but the one that has stayed in the hearts of audiences is– A Thousand Years song by Christina Perri. Talking about the same track, which is part of Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, the singer revealed the story behind it and how it became part of the venture.

During Perri's appearance on Friday, on SiriusXM's The Nikki & Brie Show, the vocalist went down memory lane and shared about the track released in 2011. She said, "This is just such a special story for me."

The songstress added that she was a diehard fan of the project, calling herself a "more of a Twihard." Perri recalled that the production told her they needed a song for the wedding scene, and she agreed.

The singer said they chose the song for the credits instead of the wedding scene and she was okay with that. Perri said that was "still the coolest thing" that had occurred to her ever because those books and movies were her favorite.

The artist said that the song was chosen to be played on the radio in order to promote the movie. And then suddenly, the track was "loved" by its fans. She said, "And then because of that, the filmmakers were like, 'Let's put a seven-minute version of 'A Thousand Years' in the last film.'"

Perri recalled working on the orchestral version of the track and then a duet at the time with her boyfriend. After creating that new version of it, she thought "That was it."

But then little did she know that the song would mean much more to the franchise's fans. Perri shared on the podcast, "All of a sudden this song is not so much about Twilight anymore."

She stated that the track became an anthem to which, "everybody's walking down the aisle to, everybody's doing their first dance to." The songstress continued that this is the track that, "just keeps living its own life and evolving."

She also said that for the next decade, "Everybody gets married to it and everybody starts having babies.". While it is true that many fans remember A Thousand Years, many scenes, especially the chemistry between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen also happened to be one of the most remembered parts of the franchise.